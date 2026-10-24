Medicare plans to end for 87,000 Iowans in 2027

Nearly 90,000 Iowans are facing Medicare plan cancellations in 2027. On this episode, we talk with Maya Marchel Hoff of the Des Moines Register about what plans are ending and what this means for Iowans.

Vanessa Miller of The Gazette joins us to discuss the Regents' pick to lead the University of Iowa's Center for Intellectual Freedom.

Then Iowa State University engineer Dan Anderson shares how the super El Niño is rewriting the fall fertilizer calendar. And Zimbabwean writer-in-residence Zodwa Nyoni lets us see the world through asylum seekers' eyes.

Then IPR Studio One host Tony Dehner grooves us into the weekend.

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