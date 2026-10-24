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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Medicare plans to end for 87,000 Iowans in 2027

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin Troutman
Published October 24, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Nearly 90,000 Iowans are facing Medicare plan cancellations in 2027. On this episode, we talk with Maya Marchel Hoff of the Des Moines Register about what plans are ending and what this means for Iowans.

Vanessa Miller of The Gazette joins us to discuss the Regents' pick to lead the University of Iowa's Center for Intellectual Freedom.

Then Iowa State University engineer Dan Anderson shares how the super El Niño is rewriting the fall fertilizer calendar. And Zimbabwean writer-in-residence Zodwa Nyoni lets us see the world through asylum seekers' eyes.

Then IPR Studio One host Tony Dehner grooves us into the weekend.

Guests:

  • Maya Marchel Hoff, rapid response politics reporter, Des Moines Register
  • Vanessa Miller, higher education reporter, The Gazette
  • Dan Anderson, professor of agricultural and biosystems engineering, Iowa State University
  • Zodwa Nyoni, poet and playwright, writer-in-residence, International Writing Program, University of Iowa
  • Tony Dehner, IPR Studio One host
River to River
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman