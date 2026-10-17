Eight states including Iowa sue OpenAI over child safety risks

Eight states, including Iowa, are suing OpenAI.

On this Newsbuzz edition of River to River, we talk with William Morris of the Des Moines Register about that lawsuit. IPR's Tom Barton joins us to discuss Trump's plans for Iowa rallies before the midterms. We also talk with IPR's Eliza Billingham about an Iowa City woman who was deported to a country she’s never lived in.

We talk with Courtney Crowder of the Des Moines Register about the questions facing a long-time Des Moines radio station. And we meet Hidayat Nodin, writer in residence from Singapore, who takes us to a world where light is rented.

Then, we groove into the weekend with IPR’s Lucius Pham.

Guests:

