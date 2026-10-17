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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Eight states including Iowa sue OpenAI over child safety risks

By Ben Kieffer,
Dani Gehr
Published October 17, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Eight states, including Iowa, are suing OpenAI.

On this Newsbuzz edition of River to River, we talk with William Morris of the Des Moines Register about that lawsuit. IPR's Tom Barton joins us to discuss Trump's plans for Iowa rallies before the midterms. We also talk with IPR's Eliza Billingham about an Iowa City woman who was deported to a country she’s never lived in.

We talk with Courtney Crowder of the Des Moines Register about the questions facing a long-time Des Moines radio station. And we meet Hidayat Nodin, writer in residence from Singapore, who takes us to a world where light is rented.

Then, we groove into the weekend with IPR’s Lucius Pham.

Guests:

  • William Morris, courts reporter, Des Moines Register
  • Tom Barton, state government reporter, Iowa Public Radio
  • Eliza Billingham, eastern Iowa reporter, Iowa Public Radio
  • Courtney Crowder, Iowa columnist and senior writer, Des Moines Register
  • Hidayat Nodin, writer in residence, International Writing Program, University of Iowa
  • Lucius Pham, Studio One host, Iowa Public Radio
River to River
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr