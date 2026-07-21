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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Environmental group maps livestock operations, manure output in Iowa

By Ben Kieffer,
Dani Gehr
Published July 21, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

A recent report from the Environmental Working Group claims thousands of feeding operations are off the Iowa Department of Natural Resources' radar. A representative with the Iowa Pork Producers Association says the DNR is following state law. Ben Kieffer speaks with the co-author of this report, Anne Schechinger, about how mapping animal operations relates to water quality issues, and Pork Association legal counsel Eldon McAfee shares what he thinks the report gets wrong.

Then, Kieffer speaks with the recipient of the "Nobel Prize for statistics," University of Iowa professor emeritus Luke Tierney. He’ll talk about the free tool he's worked on for decades that quietly runs underneath a huge share of the world's data science.

Guests:

  • Anne Schechinger, co-author of the report, senior director of agriculture and climate research, Environmental Working Group
  • Eldon McAfee, attorney with Brick Gentry Law Firm, legal counsel for Iowa Pork Association
  • Luke Tierney, professor emeritus in the department of statistics and actuarial science, University of Iowa, laureate of the Rousseeuw Prize for Statistics
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River to River Iowa Secretary of AgricultureEnvironmentWater QualityEducation
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
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