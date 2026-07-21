Environmental group maps livestock operations, manure output in Iowa
A recent report from the Environmental Working Group claims thousands of feeding operations are off the Iowa Department of Natural Resources' radar. A representative with the Iowa Pork Producers Association says the DNR is following state law. Ben Kieffer speaks with the co-author of this report, Anne Schechinger, about how mapping animal operations relates to water quality issues, and Pork Association legal counsel Eldon McAfee shares what he thinks the report gets wrong.
Then, Kieffer speaks with the recipient of the "Nobel Prize for statistics," University of Iowa professor emeritus Luke Tierney. He’ll talk about the free tool he's worked on for decades that quietly runs underneath a huge share of the world's data science.
Guests:
- Anne Schechinger, co-author of the report, senior director of agriculture and climate research, Environmental Working Group
- Eldon McAfee, attorney with Brick Gentry Law Firm, legal counsel for Iowa Pork Association
- Luke Tierney, professor emeritus in the department of statistics and actuarial science, University of Iowa, laureate of the Rousseeuw Prize for Statistics