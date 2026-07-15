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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

New book uncovers a dark side of Des Moines history

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin TroutmanKatherine Perkins
Published July 15, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

A history of murder, prostitution, and police corruption have been buried for a century in Des Moines.

On today's episode of River to River, we hear the true story of Erastus Wallace Scott, the saloon keeper the Des Moines Register called "the wickedest man in the wickedest part of town." He was a killer, a con man and the head of a crime family that terrorized East Des Moines for a decade. We talk with Dave Donovan and Rose Donovan about their new book The Nastiest Saloon in Iowa: Murder, Prostitution, and Corruption in the Heartland. The book uncovers century-old murder and corruption hiding in downtown Des Moines, and in Rose's own family tree.

They will have book signings this week at Plain Talk Books and Coffee and Beaverdale Books in Des Moines and Three Bells Books in Mason City.

Guests:

  • David Donovan, co-author, The Nastiest Saloon in Iowa: Murder, Prostitution, and Corruption in the Heartland
  • Rose Donovan, co-author, The Nastiest Saloon in Iowa: Murder, Prostitution, and Corruption in the Heartland
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River to River Books & ReadingDes Moinesfamily
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Katherine Perkins
Katherine Perkins is IPR's Executive Producer of Talk Shows and Program Director for News & Talk. Since 2014, Perkins has managed the broadcast schedule and sound of the news and information service of Iowa Public Radio, as well as has directed the long-term planning and oversight for IPR's talk shows, Talk of Iowa and River to River. Perkins has a master's degree from Sangamon State University (now the University of Illinois – Springfield).
See stories by Katherine Perkins
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