Remembering Iowa's first infantry in the Civil War

In the summer of 1861, Iowa sent its first soldiers into the Civil War — young men from Cedar Rapids and Burlington who enlisted just weeks after The Battle of Fort Sumter, the start of the war. The soldiers ended up on a brutal march through Missouri, culminating at the Battle of Wilson's Creek.

Author Randee Fieselmann shares the young men's story in her new book, The Union First: Community and Commitment in the First Iowa Infantry.

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