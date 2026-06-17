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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Remembering Iowa's first infantry in the Civil War

By Ben Kieffer,
Dani GehrCaitlin Troutman
Published June 17, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

In the summer of 1861, Iowa sent its first soldiers into the Civil War — young men from Cedar Rapids and Burlington who enlisted just weeks after The Battle of Fort Sumter, the start of the war. The soldiers ended up on a brutal march through Missouri, culminating at the Battle of Wilson's Creek.

Author Randee Fieselmann shares the young men's story in her new book, The Union First: Community and Commitment in the First Iowa Infantry.

Guest:

  • Randee Fieselman, author and sociologist
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Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
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Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
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