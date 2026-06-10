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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

New book explores the damage of large scale hog operations on one small community

By Ben Kieffer,
Dani GehrCaitlin Troutman
Published June 10, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

In his first work of nonfiction, Wastelands, author and attorney Corban Addison tells the story of a rural community in North Carolina fighting against the polluting practices of large-scale hog farming operations. He not only covers the legal aspects, but also provides a deep look into the personal lives and challenges faced by the community members.

This episode was originally produced October 14, 2024

Guests:

  • Corban Addison, author and attorney
Tags
River to River Books & ReadingAgribusinessPork industryRace
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
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Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
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