New book explores the damage of large scale hog operations on one small community
In his first work of nonfiction, Wastelands, author and attorney Corban Addison tells the story of a rural community in North Carolina fighting against the polluting practices of large-scale hog farming operations. He not only covers the legal aspects, but also provides a deep look into the personal lives and challenges faced by the community members.
This episode was originally produced October 14, 2024
Guests:
- Corban Addison, author and attorney