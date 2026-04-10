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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Meet the Iowan who has spent decades fighting for your rights online

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin Troutman
Published April 10, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Cindy Cohn, originally from Newton, Iowa, became one of the country's foremost digital rights lawyers. Her new memoir is titled Privacy's Defender: My Thirty-Year Fight Against Digital Surveillance. Part legal history, part personal story and part rallying cry, it's front-row account of the legal battles that shaped the internet we use every day.

Cohn discusses the book, growing up in Iowa, your rights online and more. She will be at Prairie Lights in Iowa City on April 10.

Guests:

  • Cindy Cohn, author of Privacy's Defender: My Thirty-Year Fight Against Digital Surveillance
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Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
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