Meet the Iowan who has spent decades fighting for your rights online

Cindy Cohn, originally from Newton, Iowa, became one of the country's foremost digital rights lawyers. Her new memoir is titled Privacy's Defender: My Thirty-Year Fight Against Digital Surveillance. Part legal history, part personal story and part rallying cry, it's front-row account of the legal battles that shaped the internet we use every day.

Cohn discusses the book, growing up in Iowa, your rights online and more. She will be at Prairie Lights in Iowa City on April 10.

Guests:

