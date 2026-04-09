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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

How the Iran ceasefire is shaping U.S. political conversations

By Ben Kieffer,
Dani GehrZoe Bentler
Published April 9, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

A fragile ceasefire was reached just hours after a threat to destroy a civilization. This hour, we examine shifting public and Congressional attitudes toward the war in Iran, as tensions continue to shape U.S. foreign policy conversations, with insight from political scientists Jonathan Hassid and Megan Goldberg.

We also break down a federal appeals court decision clearing the way for enforcement of a 2023 Iowa law restricting certain books and instruction related to gender identity and sexual orientation in public schools, and what it means for educators, students, and the broader political landscape in Iowa and beyond. Plus, how political narratives intersect with major national moments, from the role of Artemis II in shaping presidential legacy and to intensifying Iowa primary races.

Guests:

  • Jonathan Hassid, associate professor of political science, Iowa State University
  • Megan Goldberg, associate professor of American politics, Cornell College
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River to River President TrumpU.S. CongressBooks & ReadingLocal GovernmentSpace Exploration
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
Zoe Bentler
Zoe Bentler is a 2025 fall intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at the University of Iowa studying journalism and sport, media and culture with a minor in dance. She is originally from Mount Pleasant, Iowa. Her favorite things include keeping up with the current fashion world and cheering on the Iowa Hawkeye sports teams.
See stories by Zoe Bentler
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