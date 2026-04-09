How the Iran ceasefire is shaping U.S. political conversations

A fragile ceasefire was reached just hours after a threat to destroy a civilization. This hour, we examine shifting public and Congressional attitudes toward the war in Iran, as tensions continue to shape U.S. foreign policy conversations, with insight from political scientists Jonathan Hassid and Megan Goldberg.

We also break down a federal appeals court decision clearing the way for enforcement of a 2023 Iowa law restricting certain books and instruction related to gender identity and sexual orientation in public schools, and what it means for educators, students, and the broader political landscape in Iowa and beyond. Plus, how political narratives intersect with major national moments, from the role of Artemis II in shaping presidential legacy and to intensifying Iowa primary races.

Guests:

