River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
More than 1 in 3 adults have prediabetes — and most don't know it

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin Troutman
Published December 5, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
Having prediabetes means your body is struggling to manage blood sugar. Without changes, it can develop into full-blown diabetes and put you at risk for other chronic conditions.

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer is joined by Dr. Cara Drew, a family medicine physician in Sioux City, and Corey Dion Lewis, a health coach based in Des Moines. We talk about the populations most at risk, how to get tested and how to prevent full-blown diabetes.

This episode was originally produced in August 2025.

Guests:

  • Dr. Cara Drew, family medicine physician in Sioux City, medical director, University of Iowa Health Care in Sioux City, program director, Sioux City residency program
  • Corey Dion Lewis, health coach, Broadlawns, host of The Healthy Project Podcast
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
