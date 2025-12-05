More than 1 in 3 adults have prediabetes — and most don't know it
Having prediabetes means your body is struggling to manage blood sugar. Without changes, it can develop into full-blown diabetes and put you at risk for other chronic conditions.
On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer is joined by Dr. Cara Drew, a family medicine physician in Sioux City, and Corey Dion Lewis, a health coach based in Des Moines. We talk about the populations most at risk, how to get tested and how to prevent full-blown diabetes.
This episode was originally produced in August 2025.
Guests:
- Dr. Cara Drew, family medicine physician in Sioux City, medical director, University of Iowa Health Care in Sioux City, program director, Sioux City residency program
- Corey Dion Lewis, health coach, Broadlawns, host of The Healthy Project Podcast