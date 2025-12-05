More than 1 in 3 adults have prediabetes — and most don't know it

Having prediabetes means your body is struggling to manage blood sugar. Without changes, it can develop into full-blown diabetes and put you at risk for other chronic conditions.

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer is joined by Dr. Cara Drew, a family medicine physician in Sioux City, and Corey Dion Lewis, a health coach based in Des Moines. We talk about the populations most at risk, how to get tested and how to prevent full-blown diabetes.

This episode was originally produced in August 2025.

