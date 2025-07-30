© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

UI leads NASA project to better understand magnetic activity in space

By Ben Kieffer,
Dani GehrSamantha McIntosh
Published July 30, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Interactions between Earth and the sun's magnetic fields cause "space weather," which can cause problems with our electrical infrastructure. The University of Iowa is leading the NASA mission studying this occurrence, TRACERS, and on this River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with the lead investigator on the project and astrophysicist David Miles. The TRACERS mission launched on July 23, 2025.

Then, legal historian and award-winning author Samantha Barbas shares how an overruling of the 1964 landmark decision in New York Times v. Sullivan case could set a dangerous precedent for the First Amendment's freedom of the press. She also discusses other threats to the First Amendment and perceptions of what's protected by the law.

Portions of this episode were originally produced on Nov. 18, 2024 and Nov. 21, 2024.

Guests:

  • David Miles, F Wendell Miller associate professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy, University of Iowa
  • Samantha Barbas, professor and Aliber Family Chair in Law, UI College of Law
Tags
River to River ScienceAstronomyFree speechJournalism & Media
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Related Content