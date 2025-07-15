© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

A story of resilience and innovation in an Iowa town

By Ben Kieffer,
Dani GehrNeve Kelley
Published July 15, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

When Perry lost 1,300 jobs overnight, the Iowa town could have given up. On this episode of River to River, we'll hear how Perry showed resilience during this challenging time and how a Drake University program helped Perry bounce back from economic disaster.

The two — which recently attracted JBS Foods to build a new sausage-making facility — shaped its recovery strategy with the help of the Drake University's Darling Institute, an initiative to create more sustainable communities. We’ll hear from two Drake students involved with the project, one who is currently in Perry working on projects like building an internship program at the high school. Then, the executive director of the program Keith Summerville and Perry city administrator Sven Peterson will talk about how the institute has impacted the town of Perry.

Guests:

  • Sterling Angeroth, Darling Corps intern, senior at Drake University
  • Annika Freeden, Drake graduate, former intern at the Darling Institute, Drake University
  • Keith Summerville, Levitt Distinguished Professor of Environmental Science, executive director, Jay N. Darling Institute, Drake University
  • Sven Peterson, city administrator, City of Perry
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is a 2025 summer intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at Oberlin College studying English, environmental studies and education. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
