A story of resilience and innovation in an Iowa town

When Perry lost 1,300 jobs overnight, the Iowa town could have given up. On this episode of River to River, we'll hear how Perry showed resilience during this challenging time and how a Drake University program helped Perry bounce back from economic disaster.

The two — which recently attracted JBS Foods to build a new sausage-making facility — shaped its recovery strategy with the help of the Drake University's Darling Institute, an initiative to create more sustainable communities. We’ll hear from two Drake students involved with the project, one who is currently in Perry working on projects like building an internship program at the high school. Then, the executive director of the program Keith Summerville and Perry city administrator Sven Peterson will talk about how the institute has impacted the town of Perry.

Guests:

