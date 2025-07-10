President Trump visits Iowa, celebrates passage of Big Beautiful Bill
The One Big Beautiful Bill Act is now law. On this Politics Day episode of River to River, we'll hear how its provisions may affect Iowans.
Political scientists Kelly Shaw of Iowa State University and Megan Goldberg of Cornell College also discuss how the Supreme Court is allowing mass layoffs at federal agencies, more candidates entering the Iowa Congressional primaries and other political developments.
Guests:
- Kelly Shaw, professor of political science, Iowa State University
- Megan Goldberg, assistant professor of political science, Cornell College