© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

President Trump visits Iowa, celebrates passage of Big Beautiful Bill

By Ben Kieffer,
Dani GehrNeve Kelley
Published July 10, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act is now law. On this Politics Day episode of River to River, we'll hear how its provisions may affect Iowans.

Political scientists Kelly Shaw of Iowa State University and Megan Goldberg of Cornell College also discuss how the Supreme Court is allowing mass layoffs at federal agencies, more candidates entering the Iowa Congressional primaries and other political developments.

Guests:

  • Kelly Shaw, professor of political science, Iowa State University
  • Megan Goldberg, assistant professor of political science, Cornell College
Tags
River to River PoliticsPolitics DayIowaU.S. Supreme Court
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is a 2025 summer intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at Oberlin College studying English, environmental studies and education. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley
Related Content