River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
Primary battles emerge for Iowa gubernatorial, Senate races

By Ben Kieffer,
Dani Gehr
Published June 12, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
With Iowa State Sen. Zach Wahls announcement, three Democrats and a Republican are vying for Sen. Joni Ernst's seat. She has not announced whether she will run for reelection. Iowa's gubernatorial race is already filling up a year before the primaries.

On this Politics Day edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer is joined by Karen Kedrowski and Sara Mitchell to analyze the Iowans vying for their party’s nomination, as well as the feud between President Donald Trump and California Gov. Gavin Newsom and the Trump administration's travel ban.

Guests:

  • Karen Kedrowski, professor of political science and director of the Carrie Chapman Catt Center at Iowa State University
  • Sara Mitchell, professor and collegiate fellow, University of Iowa
River to River Politics Day2026 ElectionJoni Ernst
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's <i>River to River</i>.
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
