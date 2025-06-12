Primary battles emerge for Iowa gubernatorial, Senate races

With Iowa State Sen. Zach Wahls announcement, three Democrats and a Republican are vying for Sen. Joni Ernst's seat. She has not announced whether she will run for reelection. Iowa's gubernatorial race is already filling up a year before the primaries.

On this Politics Day edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer is joined by Karen Kedrowski and Sara Mitchell to analyze the Iowans vying for their party’s nomination, as well as the feud between President Donald Trump and California Gov. Gavin Newsom and the Trump administration's travel ban.

