From fluorescent cave walls to the frontiers of space exploration

On this episode, we hear how a team of researchers at the University of Northern Iowa is exploring the deepest caves in the U.S. with NASA funding. This could inform the search for life on other planets.

Host Ben Kieffer talks with UNI associate professor Josh Sebree about the research he’s been leading with an interdisciplinary team of UNI students, supported by NASA and the Iowa Space Grant Consortium. We also hear from one of those researchers, Jacqueline Heggen, who will be pursuing cave science in a PhD program this fall, and Cheryl Johnson, president of the Iowa Grotto, the state’s chapter of the National Speleological Society.

The grotto is dedicated to the exploration and preservation of Iowa’s caves, and Johnson has been involved in UNI's research around the country, along with other organizations such as the Cave Research Foundation.

Guests:

