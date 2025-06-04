America's biggest lottery scam

Iowa Lottery CEO at the time, Terry Rich, could not have anticipated the twists and turns that would come from an unclaimed lottery win. Somehow, the story includes Bigfoot, and in the end, hot dogs were key to the arrest of a former lottery computer technician.

This lottery scam is the subject of a new documentary Jackpot: America’s Biggest Lotto Scam, and on this River to River, host Ben Kieffer is joined by Rich and documentary director Brad Osborne. Then, the organization behind new charter schools in Iowa partnered with Gallup to poll student engagement and preparedness at Iowa schools. Kieffer speaks with Matt Lakis and James Troupis of Opportunity Education Foundation.

Guests:

