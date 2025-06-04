© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

America's biggest lottery scam

By Ben Kieffer,
Dani GehrNeve Kelley
Published June 4, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

A new documentary tells how suspicious attempts to claim the 2010 Iowa Hot Lotto Jackpot led to the uncovering of the largest lottery rigging scheme in the United States.

Iowa Lottery CEO at the time, Terry Rich, could not have anticipated the twists and turns that would come from an unclaimed lottery win. Somehow, the story includes Bigfoot, and in the end, hot dogs were key to the arrest of a former lottery computer technician.

This lottery scam is the subject of a new documentary Jackpot: America’s Biggest Lotto Scam, and on this River to River, host Ben Kieffer is joined by Rich and documentary director Brad Osborne. Then, the organization behind new charter schools in Iowa partnered with Gallup to poll student engagement and preparedness at Iowa schools. Kieffer speaks with Matt Lakis and James Troupis of Opportunity Education Foundation.

Guests:

  • Terry Rich, retired president and CEO of the Iowa Lottery
  • Brad Osborne, writer, director of Jackpot: America’s Biggest Lotto Scam
  • Matt Lakis, founding principal, Des Moines Prep, Opportunity Education Foundation
  • James Troupis, chief of schools, Opportunity Education Foundation
