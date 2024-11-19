© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ongoing Tower Work Impacting KUNI (90.9 FM)
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

UI leads NASA project to better understand magnetic activity in space

By Ben Kieffer,
Danielle Gehr
Published November 19, 2024 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Interactions between Earth and the sun's magnetic fields cause "space weather" which can cause problems with our electrical infrastructure. The University of Iowa is leading the NASA mission studying this occurrence, TRACERS, and on this River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with the lead investigator on the project and astrophysicist David Miles.

Then, Kieffer speaks with the lead author of a study on housing insecurity in Polk County, Elizabeth Talbert, and the executive director of Homeward Iowa Angie Arthur about the study's findings and how they hope it will inform future policies addressing homelessness.

Guests:

  • David Miles, F Wendell Miller associate professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy, University of Iowa
  • Elizabeth Talbert, assistant professor of sociology, Drake University
  • Angie Arthur, executive director, Homeward Iowa
Tags
River to River ScienceAstronomyhomeless
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
Related Content