UI leads NASA project to better understand magnetic activity in space

Interactions between Earth and the sun's magnetic fields cause "space weather" which can cause problems with our electrical infrastructure. The University of Iowa is leading the NASA mission studying this occurrence, TRACERS, and on this River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with the lead investigator on the project and astrophysicist David Miles.

Then, Kieffer speaks with the lead author of a study on housing insecurity in Polk County, Elizabeth Talbert, and the executive director of Homeward Iowa Angie Arthur about the study's findings and how they hope it will inform future policies addressing homelessness.

