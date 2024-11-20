© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ongoing Tower Work Impacting KUNI (90.9 FM)
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Iowa college students getting their hands on NASA-related research

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntosh
Published November 20, 2024 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

A private liberal arts college in Indianola is laying the groundwork for research opportunities between its students and NASA.

Simpson College received an EPSCoR (Established Programs to Stimulate Competitive Research) seed grant this fall to support NASA-relevant science and engineering research in Iowa.

Professor Aswati Subramanian shares how she is using this grant to pursue a space biology project with her students, including seniors Layna Depping and Sam Derning, who will be working independently during the spring 2025 semester while Subramanian is on sabbatical in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

Christina Johnson, a space botanist who is also consulting on this project, shares how their research is relevant for future space exploration and inhabitation.

Guests:

  • Aswati Subramanian, associate professor of biology, Simpson College
  • Christina Johnson, space botany independent consultant
  • Layna Depping, senior and biochemistry and neuroscience major, Simpson College
  • Sam Derning, senior and biochemistry major, Simpson College
Tags
River to River ScienceSpace ExplorationBiologyPost-secondary education
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Related Content