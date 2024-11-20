Iowa college students getting their hands on NASA-related research

Simpson College received an EPSCoR (Established Programs to Stimulate Competitive Research) seed grant this fall to support NASA-relevant science and engineering research in Iowa.

Professor Aswati Subramanian shares how she is using this grant to pursue a space biology project with her students, including seniors Layna Depping and Sam Derning, who will be working independently during the spring 2025 semester while Subramanian is on sabbatical in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

Christina Johnson, a space botanist who is also consulting on this project, shares how their research is relevant for future space exploration and inhabitation.

Guests:

