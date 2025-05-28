One year since Greenfield and funding for FEMA, National Weather Service is uncertain

A year since the devastation of the Greenfield tornado, survivors say the event has altered their relationship with storms, feeling anxiety anytime there is a thunderstorm.

On this River to River, we check in with these survivors, as well as services that were crucial during that disaster, and now face threats of funding cuts. Chad Hahn of the National Weather Service brings us back to that day in Greenfield and what went into giving residents advanced warning.

Later, survivors shared mixed experiences of dealing with FEMA, so host Ben Kieffer spoke with a county that recently received a FEMA disaster declaration. Woodbury County Emergency Management director Michael Montino talks about the March blizzard that left towns without power for days and how he hopes the Trump administration transfers a portion of disaster resources to local response teams.

