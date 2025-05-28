© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

One year since Greenfield and funding for FEMA, National Weather Service is uncertain

By Ben Kieffer,
Dani Gehr
Published May 28, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

The National Weather Service was crucial in getting people timely information before a tornado decimated the town of Greenfield. A year later, what do the Trump Administration's cuts to the service mean for the service?

A year since the devastation of the Greenfield tornado, survivors say the event has altered their relationship with storms, feeling anxiety anytime there is a thunderstorm.

On this River to River, we check in with these survivors, as well as services that were crucial during that disaster, and now face threats of funding cuts. Chad Hahn of the National Weather Service brings us back to that day in Greenfield and what went into giving residents advanced warning.

Later, survivors shared mixed experiences of dealing with FEMA, so host Ben Kieffer spoke with a county that recently received a FEMA disaster declaration. Woodbury County Emergency Management director Michael Montino talks about the March blizzard that left towns without power for days and how he hopes the Trump administration transfers a portion of disaster resources to local response teams.

Guests:

  • Chad Hahn, meteorologist, National Weather Service in Des Moines
  • Shae Newbury, Greenfield resident
  • Haley Williams, Greenfield resident
  • Michael Montino, Woodbury County Emergency Management director
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's <i>River to River</i>.
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
