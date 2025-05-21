© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

A look at today's job market

By Ben Kieffer,
Madeleine WillisCaitlin Troutman
Published May 21, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

The current economy is shaped by uncertainty and disruptions due to artificial intelligence, shifting employer expectations and more. This can make looking for a job difficult, especially for those entering the work force for the first time. Experts discuss the economic indicators they are watching, as well as what they're hearing from employers. Iowans share their job-hunt experiences.

Guests:

  • Hannah Hentzel, University of Iowa graduate
  • Joe Murphy, president of the Iowa Business Council
  • Peter Orazem, professor emeritus of economics, ISU
  • Jasmine Almoayyed, vice president of Continuing Education and Training Services, Kirkwood Community College
Tags
River to River Economytariffs
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's <i>River to River</i>.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Madeleine Willis
Madeleine Willis is IPR's Production Assistant supporting the talk shows and The Sunny Side Project. Willis has experience in audio production, reporting, writing and editing stories and conversations. She's reported and produced conversations on womanhood, sports, and good news from across Iowa. Willis will receive her bachelors degree from the University of Iowa in May 2025.
See stories by Madeleine Willis
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Related Content