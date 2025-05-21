A look at today's job market
The current economy is shaped by uncertainty and disruptions due to artificial intelligence, shifting employer expectations and more. This can make looking for a job difficult, especially for those entering the work force for the first time. Experts discuss the economic indicators they are watching, as well as what they're hearing from employers. Iowans share their job-hunt experiences.
Guests:
- Hannah Hentzel, University of Iowa graduate
- Joe Murphy, president of the Iowa Business Council
- Peter Orazem, professor emeritus of economics, ISU
- Jasmine Almoayyed, vice president of Continuing Education and Training Services, Kirkwood Community College