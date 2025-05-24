Iowa farmers react to Make America Healthy Again report
On this Newsbuzz episode of River to River, the Des Moines Register's Statehouse reporter discusses some of the bill Gov. Kim Reynolds signed — and didn't sign — this week.
Also, an ISU planting specialist talks about planting so far this year, Iowa farmers voice concerns over a report from the Make Americal Health Commission, the potential effects of Medicaid cuts on mental health facilities and more.
Guests:
- Stephen Gruber Miller, Des Moines Register Statehouse reporter
- Mark Licht, ISU associate professor & extension cropping systems specialist
- Cami Koons, Iowa Capital Dispatch reporter
- William Morris, Des Moines Register courts reporter
- Tony Leys, KFF rural editor, correspondent
- Tony Dehner, IPR’s Studio One host