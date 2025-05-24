© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
Iowa farmers react to Make America Healthy Again report

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin Troutman
Published May 24, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
On this Newsbuzz episode of River to River, the Des Moines Register's Statehouse reporter discusses some of the bill Gov. Kim Reynolds signed — and didn't sign — this week.

Also, an ISU planting specialist talks about planting so far this year, Iowa farmers voice concerns over a report from the Make Americal Health Commission, the potential effects of Medicaid cuts on mental health facilities and more.

Guests:

  • Stephen Gruber Miller, Des Moines Register Statehouse reporter
  • Mark Licht, ISU associate professor & extension cropping systems specialist
  • Cami Koons, Iowa Capital Dispatch reporter
  • William Morris, Des Moines Register courts reporter
  • Tony Leys, KFF rural editor, correspondent
  • Tony Dehner, IPR’s Studio One host
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's <i>River to River</i>.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
