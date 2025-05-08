New contenders announce runs for Congress, State Auditor

The 2026 Midterms are closer than you think as more announce their election plans. Iowa State Sen. Sarah Trone Garriott announced she will seek the Democratic nomination to oppose Rep. Zach Nunn in the 3rd Congressional District. Lt. Gov. Chris Cournoyer will be running for State Auditor, the only statewide seat held by a Democrat.

On this Politics Day edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer is joined by political scientists Megan Goldberg and Wayne Moyer to discuss these latest election announcements, President Donald Trump's meeting with Canada's new prime minister and India's strike on Pakistan.

Guests:

