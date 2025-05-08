© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

New contenders announce runs for Congress, State Auditor

By Ben Kieffer,
Dani Gehr
Published May 8, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

The 2026 Midterms are closer than you think as more announce their election plans. Iowa State Sen. Sarah Trone Garriott announced she will seek the Democratic nomination to oppose Rep. Zach Nunn in the 3rd Congressional District. Lt. Gov. Chris Cournoyer will be running for State Auditor, the only statewide seat held by a Democrat.

On this Politics Day edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer is joined by political scientists Megan Goldberg and Wayne Moyer to discuss these latest election announcements, President Donald Trump's meeting with Canada's new prime minister and India's strike on Pakistan.

Guests:

  • Wayne Moyer, professor of political science, Grinnell College
  • Megan Goldberg, assistant professor of political science, Cornell College
Tags
River to River Politics Dayimmigration2026 Electiontariffs
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's <i>River to River</i>.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
Related Content