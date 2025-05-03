How national economic uncertainty is affecting Iowa consumers

The legislative session was supposed to end today, and yet — on this episode of River to River, Des Moines Register statehouse reporter Stephen Gruber-Miller discusses bills at the Statehouse and what's delaying the end of the session.

Then Iowa State University economist Peter Orazem dives into how the state economic landscape has changed during President Donald Trump's first 100 days. Sonia Leyva, president and co-founder of Latinos for Washington, discusses the recent cancellation of Latino Festival for Washington. Iowa Department of Natural Resources biologist Vince Evelsizer talks about the increase in the number of black bears in Iowa. And Studio One’s Tony Dehner grooves us into the weekend.

Guests

