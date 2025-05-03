© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

How national economic uncertainty is affecting Iowa consumers

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin TroutmanBrianna Bohling-Hall
Published May 3, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

The legislative session was supposed to end today, and yet — on this episode of River to River, Des Moines Register statehouse reporter Stephen Gruber-Miller discusses bills at the Statehouse and what's delaying the end of the session.

Then Iowa State University economist Peter Orazem dives into how the state economic landscape has changed during President Donald Trump's first 100 days. Sonia Leyva, president and co-founder of Latinos for Washington, discusses the recent cancellation of Latino Festival for Washington. Iowa Department of Natural Resources biologist Vince Evelsizer talks about the increase in the number of black bears in Iowa. And Studio One’s Tony Dehner grooves us into the weekend.

Guests

  • Stephen Gruber-Miller, statehouse reporter, Des Moines Register  
  • Sonia Leyva, president of Latinos for Washington  
  • Peter Orazem, professor Emeritus of Economics, Iowa State University  
  • Vince Evelsizer, furbearer and wetland biologist, Iowa Department of Natural Resources  
  • Tony Dehner, senior music producer, Studio One  
River to River Economic StatusDiversity, equity and inclusion (DEI)Economy
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Brianna Bohling-Hall
