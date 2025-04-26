A busy week for the Board of Regents and state lawmakers

On this Newsbuzz episode, host Ben Kieffer talks with higher education reporter Vanessa Miller of The Gazette about the activity at this week's Iowa Board of Regents meeting, as well as developments on a lawsuit filed by University of Iowa students regarding their visa status.

Miller also shares about the UI Faculty Council voting to endorse a "statement on shared values of higher education," as a growing number of Big Ten university faculty senates have passed or endorsed a "mutual defense compact" resolution opposing politically motivated actions from the Trump administration.

Also, IPR's Grant Leo Winterer gives a recap of U.S. Representative Ashley Hinson's town hall held Thursday in Mason City and the Des Moines Register's Marissa Payne gives legislative update for this week.

Dr. George Weiner, a physician scientist at University of Iowa Health Care, shares how the layoffs of federal health and human services employees and efforts to cut federal funding are causing irreversible damage to cancer research. Mark Licht of ISU Extension gives an update on the planting season and IPR Studio One host Mark Simmet grooves us into the weekend.

Guests:

