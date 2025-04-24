© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Reynolds has reshuffled the 2026 midterms

By Ben Kieffer,
Katherine Perkins
Published April 24, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Gov. Kim Reynolds says she hates leaving things undone, but her announcement that she won't seek reelection has several GOP hopefuls casting an eye towards Terrace Hill.

In this Politics Day episode, host Ben Kieffer talks with political analysts about the latest Republicans to express interest in a run for governor. Megan Goldberg, assistant professor of American politics at Cornell College talks about what a Trump endorsement might mean in the race and looks at the Democrats lining up to join congressional races in 2026.

Sara Mitchell, professor of political science and collegiate fellow at University of Iowa, discusses the tumult surrounding Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.

Experts also discuss Harvard's lawsuit against the Trump administration, protests across the country and more.

Guests:

  • Sara Mitchell, professor of political science and collegiate fellow, University of Iowa
  • Megan Goldberg, assistant professor of American politics, Cornell College
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Katherine Perkins
Katherine Perkins is IPR's Executive Producer of Talk Shows and Program Director for News/Talk. Since 2014, Perkins has managed the broadcast schedule and sound of the news and information service of Iowa Public Radio, as well as has directed the long-term planning and oversight for IPR's talk shows, Talk of Iowa and River to River. Perkins has a masters degree from Sangamon State University (now the University of Illinois – Springfield).
