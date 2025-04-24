Reynolds has reshuffled the 2026 midterms

Gov. Kim Reynolds says she hates leaving things undone, but her announcement that she won't seek reelection has several GOP hopefuls casting an eye towards Terrace Hill.

In this Politics Day episode, host Ben Kieffer talks with political analysts about the latest Republicans to express interest in a run for governor. Megan Goldberg, assistant professor of American politics at Cornell College talks about what a Trump endorsement might mean in the race and looks at the Democrats lining up to join congressional races in 2026.

Sara Mitchell, professor of political science and collegiate fellow at University of Iowa, discusses the tumult surrounding Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.

Experts also discuss Harvard's lawsuit against the Trump administration, protests across the country and more.

