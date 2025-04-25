© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Iowans face hefty public defender fees even when acquitted

By Ben Kieffer,
Dani Gehr
Published April 25, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

The right to an attorney doesn't mean that an attorney will be free in states like Iowa.

An investigation from The Marshall Project found Iowa imposes some of the highest attorney fees in the nation. Host Ben Kieffer is joined by the author of a report, independent journalist Lauren Gill, and Marshall Project data journalist Weihua Li to talk about their findings. Kieffer also speaks with an Iowan impacted by the high indigent defense fees and the chair of the justice system appropriations subcommittee, Rep. Brian Lohse.

This episode was originally produced Feb. 15, 2024.

Guests:

  • Cindy Ehrenhard, Iowan impacted by public defender costs
  • Lauren Gill, independent journalist covering the criminal justice system
  • Weihua Li, data journalist, The Marshall Project
  • Rep. Brian Lohse, R-Bondurant, chair of the justice system appropriations subcommittee
Tags
River to River Criminal JusticepovertyIowa courtsCrime
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
Related Content