Iowans face hefty public defender fees even when acquitted

An investigation from The Marshall Project found Iowa imposes some of the highest attorney fees in the nation. Host Ben Kieffer is joined by the author of a report, independent journalist Lauren Gill, and Marshall Project data journalist Weihua Li to talk about their findings. Kieffer also speaks with an Iowan impacted by the high indigent defense fees and the chair of the justice system appropriations subcommittee, Rep. Brian Lohse.

This episode was originally produced Feb. 15, 2024.

Guests:

