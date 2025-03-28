© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
Former Ambassador Crocker says we're at a global hinge point

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntosh
Published March 28, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Retired American diplomat Ryan Crocker was referred by President George W. Bush as "America's Lawrence of Arabia."

A recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, retired diplomat Ryan Crocker served as U.S. ambassador to Afghanistan, Iraq, Pakistan, Syria, Kuwait and Lebanon, and as the dean of Texas A&M's Bush School of Government and Public Service.

Crocker spoke with the Greater Des Moines Committee on Foreign Relations this week, and he spoke with host Ben Kieffer about what he feels is a "hinge point" the world is experiencing in terms of global relations.

Guest:

  • Ambassador Ryan Crocker
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
