Republican state lawmaker elected in second special election of 2025

On this Politics Day episode, political analysts Chris Larimer and Sara Mitchell discuss risks of a global trade war amid President Donald Trump imposing tariffs on all steel and aluminum imported into the U.S.

They also discuss newly elected Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's response to Trump's tariffs, the likelihood of the U.S. Senate passing the House's spending bill to avoid a government shutdown and Iowa bills that have so far passed in the legislative session.

Guests:

