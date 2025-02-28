Bill advancing in Statehouse would take state funding from libraries involved with American Library Association

Libraries in Iowa would not receive state assistance if they're dues-paying members of a national nonprofit like the American Library Association, according to a bill advancing in the state House and Senate. The bill specifies libraries can’t receive assistance if an organization they’re a part of engages in advocacy at the federal or state level.

The state money is administered through the program Enrich Iowa. It provides direct state aid to libraries for improving services and reducing inequities among communities.

Cheryl Elsloo is a lobbyist with Protect My Innocence and says state funding should not go towards organizations with a “radical progressive agenda.”

“Iowa tax dollars should not be distributed to organizations whose covert mission is to undermine parental authority, community values and the traditional family unit.”

Opponents of the bill say grants and advocacy efforts from groups like the ALA have helped libraries across the state stay open.

Iowa code says state money is intended to supplement library funds, not replace the money they receive from other sources, such as local municipalities.