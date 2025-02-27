Iowa's representatives vote yes on House budget resolution
Political scientists Donna Hoffman of the University of Northern Iowa and Kelly Shaw of Iowa State University discuss politics at home and abroad.
Iowans at the State Capitol are protesting a bill over trans civil rights. Republicans in Washington are eyeing massive cuts to federal spending, which could affect Medicaid. The war in Ukraine enters its third year and Europe grapples with an about-face in U.S. foreign policy.
Guests:
- Kelly Shaw, teaching professor in Political Science, Iowa State University
- Donna Hoffman, Chuck and Barbara Grassley Professor of Political Science, University of Northern Iowa