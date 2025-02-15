ISU tip leads to federal arrest of online neo-Nazi group

On this Newsbuzz episode, we get an update on action taken this week at the Iowa statehouse from the Des Moines Register's Stephen Gruber-Miller. We also hear from The Gazette's Vanessa Miller on the fluid situation concerning research funding cuts by the National Institutes of Health to the University of Iowa.

Iowa State University Police Chief Michael Newton and Officer Kami Feld have spent years investigating an international ring of sexual predators accused of preying on young women. They share how a tip from an ISU student ultimately led to federal indictments.

Also, Sentient Media investigative reporter Nina Elkadi talks about the meat industry’s push to reverse environmental regulations, worker protections and food safety and how that may impact Iowans.

Finally, Studio One Mark Simmet grooves us into the weekend with new music from James Bay and The Black Keys.

Guests:

