River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

ISU tip leads to federal arrest of online neo-Nazi group

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntoshBrianna Bohling-Hall
Published February 15, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

On this Newsbuzz episode, we get an update on action taken this week at the Iowa statehouse from the Des Moines Register's Stephen Gruber-Miller. We also hear from The Gazette's Vanessa Miller on the fluid situation concerning research funding cuts by the National Institutes of Health to the University of Iowa.

Iowa State University Police Chief Michael Newton and Officer Kami Feld have spent years investigating an international ring of sexual predators accused of preying on young women. They share how a tip from an ISU student ultimately led to federal indictments.

Also, Sentient Media investigative reporter Nina Elkadi talks about the meat industry’s push to reverse environmental regulations, worker protections and food safety and how that may impact Iowans.

Finally, Studio One Mark Simmet grooves us into the weekend with new music from James Bay and The Black Keys.

Guests:

  • Stephen Gruber-Miller, statehouse reporter, Des Moines Register  
  • Vanessa Miller, higher education reporter, The Gazette  
  • Nina Elkadi, investigative reporter, Sentient Media
  • Michael Newton, ISU police chief  
  • Kami Feld, ISU police officer
  • Mark Simmet, IPR senior music producer, Studio One Host  
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Brianna Bohling-Hall
Related Content