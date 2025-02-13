What makes a constitutional crisis?
Gov. Kim Reynolds created an Iowa DOGE task force. Political analysts discuss what it might mean for the state.
ISU's Jonathan Hassid of Iowa State University and Cornell College's Megan Goldberg also discuss Elon Musk's press conference at the Oval Office, challenges to President Donald Trump’s executive actions, Trump's recent approval ratings and more.
Guests:
- Jonathan Hassid, associate professor of political science, Iowa State University
- Megan Goldberg, assistant professor of political science, Cornell College