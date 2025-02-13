© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

What makes a constitutional crisis?

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin Troutman
Published February 13, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Gov. Kim Reynolds created an Iowa DOGE task force. Political analysts discuss what it might mean for the state.

ISU's Jonathan Hassid of Iowa State University and Cornell College's Megan Goldberg also discuss Elon Musk's press conference at the Oval Office, challenges to President Donald Trump’s executive actions, Trump's recent approval ratings and more.

Guests:

  • Jonathan Hassid, associate professor of political science, Iowa State University
  • Megan Goldberg, assistant professor of political science, Cornell College
