Lawmakers discuss bills for paid parental leave and protections for pesticide companies

On this Legislative Day episode, host Ben Kieffer talks with a state employee who is advocating for paid parental leave, as bills are currently moving through the Iowa House and Senate to provide four weeks of paid leave to state employees who give birth, as well as one week of paid leave for parents who do not give birth.

IPR state government reporter Katarina Sostaric then joins to talk with state Rep. Austin Baeth, D-Des Moines, and Rep. Brent Siegrist, R-Council Bluffs, about these proposals. Later in the episode, Kieffer and Sostaric talk with Baeth and state Sen. Mike Bousselot, R-Ankeny, about a bill advancing in the Senate proposed by chemical company Bayer that would prohibit lawsuits alleging pesticide manufacturers failed to warn consumers of health risks, as long as the manufacturer follows federal labeling requirements.

