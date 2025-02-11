© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Lawmakers discuss bills for paid parental leave and protections for pesticide companies

By Ben Kieffer,
Katarina SostaricSamantha McIntosh
Published February 11, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Iowa is in the minority of states that offer no paid parental leave to state employees.

On this Legislative Day episode, host Ben Kieffer talks with a state employee who is advocating for paid parental leave, as bills are currently moving through the Iowa House and Senate to provide four weeks of paid leave to state employees who give birth, as well as one week of paid leave for parents who do not give birth.

IPR state government reporter Katarina Sostaric then joins to talk with state Rep. Austin Baeth, D-Des Moines, and Rep. Brent Siegrist, R-Council Bluffs, about these proposals. Later in the episode, Kieffer and Sostaric talk with Baeth and state Sen. Mike Bousselot, R-Ankeny, about a bill advancing in the Senate proposed by chemical company Bayer that would prohibit lawsuits alleging pesticide manufacturers failed to warn consumers of health risks, as long as the manufacturer follows federal labeling requirements.

Guests:

  • Molly Widen, chief of staff, Iowa Treasurer of State
  • Rep. Austin Baeth, D-Des Moines
  • Rep. Brent Siegrist, R-Council Bluffs, floor manager for House Study Bill 78
  • Sen. Mike Bousselot, R-Ankeny
Tags
River to River Iowa Legislature2025 Legislative SessionPesticideFarmingCancer
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Katarina Sostaric
Katarina Sostaric is IPR's State Government Reporter, with expertise in state government and agencies, state officials and how public policy affects Iowans' lives. She's covered Iowa's annual legislative sessions, the closure of state agencies, and policy impacts on family planning services and access, among other topics, for IPR, NPR and other public media organizations. Sostaric is a graduate of the University of Missouri.
See stories by Katarina Sostaric
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Related Content