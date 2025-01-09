© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
Immigration, tax reform on the table this legislative session

By Dani Gehr,
Katherine Perkins
Published January 9, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
The last election resulted in even larger supermajorities for Iowa Republicans in their 9th year of trifecta control. This can be seen as a mandate to further their policies, and this upcoming session, Republicans are eyeing higher education, property taxes and Medicaid.

On this Politics Day edition of River to River, Dani Gehr fills in for Ben Kieffer and is joined by political scientists Donna Hoffman and Chris Larimer of the University of Northern Iowa. They dig into the upcoming session, reflect on the legacy of the late President Jimmy Carter and discuss the fourth anniversary of the January 6 insurrection.

Guests:

  • Donna Hoffman, Chuck and Barbara Grassley Professor of Political Science, University of Northern Iowa
  • Chris Larimer, Professor of Political Science, University of Northern Iowa
Tags
River to River Politics DayPoliticsIowa Legislature
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
Katherine Perkins
Katherine Perkins is IPR's Program Director for News and Talk
See stories by Katherine Perkins
