Immigration, tax reform on the table this legislative session

The last election resulted in even larger supermajorities for Iowa Republicans in their 9th year of trifecta control. This can be seen as a mandate to further their policies, and this upcoming session, Republicans are eyeing higher education, property taxes and Medicaid.

On this Politics Day edition of River to River, Dani Gehr fills in for Ben Kieffer and is joined by political scientists Donna Hoffman and Chris Larimer of the University of Northern Iowa. They dig into the upcoming session, reflect on the legacy of the late President Jimmy Carter and discuss the fourth anniversary of the January 6 insurrection.

Guests:

