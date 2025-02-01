© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

The future of DEI

By Ben Kieffer,
Dani Gehr
Published February 1, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Many companies have dropped or scaled back their DEI programs — coinciding with the new Trump administration — but others are still holding onto their DEI initiatives and facing pressure from Republican attorneys general. On this News Buzz edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with Tippie College of Business professor Beth Livingston about the calculus companies are making regarding their DEI programs.

Also, Kieffer spoke with the Des Moines Register's Stephen Gruber Miller about bills progressing at the Statehouse and immigration legal expert Kate Goettel about President Trump's crackdown on immigration.

Guests:

  • Stephen Gruber Miller, Statehouse reporter, Des Moines Register
  • Kate Goettel, clinical associate professor, University of Iowa College of Law
  • Beth Livingston, Ralph L. Sheets associate professor of Industrial Relations and Faculty Director of the Dore-Tippie Women's Leadership Program
  • Luke Hoffman, executive director, Iowa Bicycle Coalition
  • Tony Dehner, Studio One host
River to River Business & Consumer News2025 Legislative Sessionpublic safetyimmigration
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
