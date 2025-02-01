The future of DEI

Many companies have dropped or scaled back their DEI programs — coinciding with the new Trump administration — but others are still holding onto their DEI initiatives and facing pressure from Republican attorneys general. On this News Buzz edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with Tippie College of Business professor Beth Livingston about the calculus companies are making regarding their DEI programs.

Also, Kieffer spoke with the Des Moines Register's Stephen Gruber Miller about bills progressing at the Statehouse and immigration legal expert Kate Goettel about President Trump's crackdown on immigration.

Guests:

