Bitterness mounts among Polk County officials

Polk County administrator John Norris was placed on administrative leave and was asked to resign last week. This follows a long period of "power struggles, allegations of harassment and defamation and political featherbedding," as watchdog reporter Lee Rood reports.

On this news buzz edition of River to River, Sam McIntosh fills in for host Ben Kieffer to cover some of the most interesting stories of the week, including Rood's reporting on Polk County tensions. McIntosh also gets a statehouse preview from IPR's Katrina Sostaric as the legislature starts the 2025 session on Monday. Iowa State columnist Travis Hines discusses how coach Matt Campbell's success with the Cyclones makes him attractive to other teams, like the Chicago Bears, who will be interviewing him soon.

Guests:

