Our deepest view into space yet
The James Webb Telescope has provided insight into space's most intriguing mysteries — and prompted more questions.
In July 2022, the world was mesmerized by the clearest and deepest look yet into the cosmos — images made possible by the James Webb Space Telescope.
On this archive edition of River to River, host Ben Keiffer speaks with University of Iowa astrophysicist Casey DeRoo. He shares what we've learned about black holes, how galaxies are formed and plenty more.
This episode was originally produced in July 2024.
Guests:
- Casey DeRoo, assistant professor of physics and astronomy, University of Iowa