Our deepest view into space yet

In July 2022, the world was mesmerized by the clearest and deepest look yet into the cosmos — images made possible by the James Webb Space Telescope.

On this archive edition of River to River, host Ben Keiffer speaks with University of Iowa astrophysicist Casey DeRoo. He shares what we've learned about black holes, how galaxies are formed and plenty more.

This episode was originally produced in July 2024.

Guests:

