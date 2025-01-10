© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Our deepest view into space yet

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin Troutman
Published January 10, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
The James Webb Telescope has provided insight into space's most intriguing mysteries — and prompted more questions.

In July 2022, the world was mesmerized by the clearest and deepest look yet into the cosmos — images made possible by the James Webb Space Telescope.

On this archive edition of River to River, host Ben Keiffer speaks with University of Iowa astrophysicist Casey DeRoo. He shares what we've learned about black holes, how galaxies are formed and plenty more.

This episode was originally produced in July 2024.

Guests:

  • Casey DeRoo, assistant professor of physics and astronomy, University of Iowa
River to River Science NewsSpace ExplorationScience
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
