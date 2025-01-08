The struggles of keeping a business in the family

In this River to River archive episode, host Ben Kieffer talks with Mark Doll and Lauren Doll-Sheeder, a father and daughter who are in the process of handing off leadership of Doll Distributing, a company founded by Mark's parents in 1965. Also, the director of the University of Northern Iowa Family Business Center Dan Beenken shares how the center helps families like the Dolls navigate their family businesses.

Later, Ryan Clark of the University of Iowa’s Iowa Geological Survey shares the geological features that could store carbon in Iowa with little need for pipelines.

This episode was originally produced in November 2023.

Guests:

