The struggles of keeping a business in the family

By Ben Kieffer,
Dani Gehr
Published January 8, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
Iowans discuss the difficulties of keeping a business in the family, and a geologist discusses storing carbon

In this River to River archive episode, host Ben Kieffer talks with Mark Doll and Lauren Doll-Sheeder, a father and daughter who are in the process of handing off leadership of Doll Distributing, a company founded by Mark's parents in 1965. Also, the director of the University of Northern Iowa Family Business Center Dan Beenken shares how the center helps families like the Dolls navigate their family businesses.

Later, Ryan Clark of the University of Iowa’s Iowa Geological Survey shares the geological features that could store carbon in Iowa with little need for pipelines.

This episode was originally produced in November 2023.

Guests:

  • Lauren Doll-Sheeder, managing partner, Doll Distributing
  • Mark Doll, an owner, Doll Distributing
  • Dan Beenken, director, Family Business Center, University of Northern Iowa
  • Ryan Clark, geologist, Iowa Geological Survey, University of Iowa
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
