Friends recount the life and lessons of former Rep. Jim Leach

On this Newsbuzz episode, we look back at the life of Jim Leach, who passed away on Dec. 11.

A Princeton University graduate, and inductee to the International Wrestling Hall of Fame, Leach represented Iowa's 2nd Congressional District in U.S. Congress from 1977-2007. He also chaired the National Endowment for the Humanities from 2009-2013.

Friends Greg Wierzynski, Leach's last chief of staff in Congress, Jack Evans, who ran the finance arm of some of his election campaigns and Chris Merrill, director of the University of Iowa's International Writing Program, share their fond memories of Leach.

Then, we talk with epidemiologist Dr. Christine Petersen about the latest national human cases of bird flu, as a seventh commercial poultry operation in Iowa was confirmed to have bird flu this week.

Later, Des Moines Register's Lee Rood shares how charity watchdog organizations have been questioning the national nonprofit Wreaths Across America, as there are about 50 participating events happening across the state December 14.

Finally, we groove into the weekend with Studio One host Mark Simmet.

Guests:

