All eyes are on Sen. Ernst ahead of Hegseth confirmation
Political scientists Sara Mitchell of the University of Iowa and Chris Larimer of the University of Northern Iowa discuss politics at home and abroad, including President-elect Donald Trump's controversial picks for cabinet and White House positions, and how Sen. Joni Ernst has become a key figure in the confirmation process. They also discuss the new administration's plans for immigration reform, the collapse of the Assad regime in Syria and more.
Guests:
- Sara Mitchell, professor and collegiate fellow, University of Iowa
- Chris Larimer, professor of political science, University of Northern Iowa