© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ongoing Tower Work Impacting KUNI (90.9 FM)
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

All eyes are on Sen. Ernst ahead of Hegseth confirmation

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin Troutman
Published December 12, 2024 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Political scientists Sara Mitchell of the University of Iowa and Chris Larimer of the University of Northern Iowa discuss politics at home and abroad, including President-elect Donald Trump's controversial picks for cabinet and White House positions, and how Sen. Joni Ernst has become a key figure in the confirmation process. They also discuss the new administration's plans for immigration reform, the collapse of the Assad regime in Syria and more.

Guests:

  • Sara Mitchell, professor and collegiate fellow, University of Iowa
  • Chris Larimer, professor of political science, University of Northern Iowa
Tags
River to River Politics DayDonald Trump
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Related Content