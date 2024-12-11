© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ongoing Tower Work Impacting KUNI (90.9 FM)

Former U.S. Rep. Jim Leach dies at 82

Iowa Public Radio | By Grant Leo Winterer
Published December 11, 2024 at 3:14 PM CST
National Endowment for the Humanities

Iowa’s longtime U.S. Rep. Jim Leach has died at 82 years old.

Leach was born and raised in Davenport and served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1977 until 2007. He was a Republican, but broke from his party in 2008, when he endorsed Barack Obama for president over John McCain.

Leach later changed his affiliation to the Democratic Party in 2022 and began backing many of Iowa’s Democratic Congressional candidates over their GOP counterparts. In an interview on IPR’s River to River from that year, Leach said it was the events on Jan. 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol that spurred him to cross the aisle again.

“Insurrection is absolutely untenable. And then when you have a party in Congress defend it, that’s absolutely bizarre.”

Leach held a law degree from the University of Iowa, where he was the public affairs chair for three years. He also chaired the National Endowment for the Humanities from 2009 to 2013 and was elected to the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in Waterloo.

This is a developing story. We will update with more information as it becomes available.
IPR News
Grant Leo Winterer
Grant Leo Winterer has been Iowa Public Radio’s Waterloo and Cedar Falls reporter and host of Weekend Edition since August of 2023.
See stories by Grant Leo Winterer