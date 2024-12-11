Former U.S. Rep. Jim Leach dies at 82

Iowa’s longtime U.S. Rep. Jim Leach has died at 82 years old.

Leach was born and raised in Davenport and served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1977 until 2007. He was a Republican, but broke from his party in 2008, when he endorsed Barack Obama for president over John McCain.

Leach later changed his affiliation to the Democratic Party in 2022 and began backing many of Iowa’s Democratic Congressional candidates over their GOP counterparts. In an interview on IPR’s River to River from that year, Leach said it was the events on Jan. 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol that spurred him to cross the aisle again.

“Insurrection is absolutely untenable. And then when you have a party in Congress defend it, that’s absolutely bizarre.”

Leach held a law degree from the University of Iowa, where he was the public affairs chair for three years. He also chaired the National Endowment for the Humanities from 2009 to 2013 and was elected to the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in Waterloo.

This is a developing story. We will update with more information as it becomes available.