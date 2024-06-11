Iowa ramps up response to bird flu with first detections in dairy cows

The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship announced the state’s first case of avian influenza in dairy cows in O’Brien County on June 5. Two days later, the agency confirmed a second detection in a Sioux County herd.

The news came on the heels of two bird flu outbreaks in poultry operations. On May 28, IDALS said the virus was found in a Sioux County flock with 4.2 million egg-laying chickens. A commercial turkey flock with over 100,000 birds in Cherokee County was hit on June 2.

While some dairy cows have died in the U.S., most recover 10-14 days after the initial infection. With chickens and turkeys, the virus is far more deadly and can wipe out a flock within days. Poultry are culled to prevent the spread of the disease.

“Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza continues to pose a significant threat to our livestock and the livelihoods of the farmers that care for them,” said Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig in a press release.

IDALS said it is “updating existing testing protocols to include testing of dairy farms around infected poultry sites,” which is already in place for poultry. The goal is to better understand the possible spread of the virus and boost the agency’s ability to respond to future outbreaks.

While there are no restrictions at this time for moving dairy cattle within Iowa, IDALS said the USDA’s federal order from April is still in effect. It requires a negative test for H5N1 in lactating cows before they’re moved across state lines. Labs and state veterinarians are mandated to report positive test results to the USDA.

IDALS said it's considering additional requirements for fairs and livestock exhibitions.

Michael Leland The CDC says feed contaminated with feces from migratory birds is the most likely initial source of infection in dairy cows in the Texas panhandle, which lies in the Central Flyway. The agency suggests cow-to-cow transmission is possible, given that dairy cows in Michigan, Idaho, and Ohio tested positive for HPAI H5N1 after infected cattle from out of state were brought to the farms.

Since the end of March, more than 80 herds and three dairy workers in the U.S. have tested positive for avian influenza A (H5N1). The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the risk to humans remains low, but people who interact with sick or dead animals should wear personal protective equipment.

Teri Bos, the director of Community Health Partners in Sioux County, said her office is working hard to monitor the health of farm workers and others who may be exposed to bird flu.

“We follow up with those individuals for a period of time, really just monitoring if they have any symptoms,” Bos said. “At the national level, at the state level, but also at the county level, this is something that is an emerging illness and we are taking it very seriously.”

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is monitoring the national milk supply and dairy products, including baby formula, for the virus. The agency saidpasteurization effectively inactivates H5N1 and warns against drinking raw milk.

Several cats from a north Texas dairy farm became ill and died after drinking raw milk from infected cows in March.



Federal support

The USDA offers producers financial support for developing and implementing biosecurity plans and reimbursement for veterinary costs associated with sample collection for H5N1 testing. The federal agency said it’s working to make emergency funds available to compensate for lost milk production.

IDALS is requesting additional resources from the USDA.

For farmers, this includes:



Providing compensation for culled dairy cattle at fair market value.

Providing compensation for lost milk production at a minimum of 90% of fair market value.

Revising poultry indemnity tables to better reflect the fair market value of the impacted birds and/or eggs.

Presenting a streamlined and timely process for farmers to be compensated for lost production and to receive indemnity.

For state response efforts:

Authorizing additional epidemiological strike teams to assist with both poultry and dairy in Iowa.

Providing additional USDA Wildlife Services personnel to assist in the surveying of disease in wildlife around Iowa poultry and dairy facilities.

Accelerating funding for research to strengthen and enhance producer mitigation strategies.

2024 Timeline of bird flu cases confirmed in Iowa

May 28: A commercial egg-layer operation with 4.2 million chickens in Sioux County. This was the first case of bird flu in poultry for 2024.

June 2: A commercial turkey operation with over 100,000 birds in Cherokee County.

June 5: A dairy with 4,500 cows in O’Brien County. This was the state’s first case of avian influenza infecting dairy cows.

June 7: A dairy with a 250-cow herd in Sioux County.

The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship said producers who suspect cases of avian influenza should contact their veterinarian immediately and report possible cases to the department at (515) 281-5305.