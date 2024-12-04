© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Ongoing Tower Work Impacting KUNI (90.9 FM)
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

A World War II veteran attends his college graduation 80 years later

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntoshKatherine Perkins
Published December 4, 2024 at 7:00 AM CST
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Eighty years wasn't too long a wait for an Iowa native to don the ceremonial cap and gown.

On this episode we listen back to two previous conversations. First, ISU researcher Sarah Francis tells us about the correlation between our view of exercise and our fear of aging.

Then, Linn County native Fred Taylor completed his degree requirements to graduate from Cornell College in 1943, but his father had to pick up his diploma, as he was in basic training for the Army Air Corps Reserve during World War II. Eighty years later, the 101-year-old La Mesa, California resident was surprised by his daughter Linda with a trip to Iowa to attend Cornell's commencement with the Class of 2023. Taylor's visit included a special reception at Drake University where he received his Master's degree 70 years ago and a quest to eat some of the state's best-known cuisine.

Guests:

  • Sarah Francis, professor and Jane Armstrong Endowed Chair of Food Science and Human Nutrition at ISU
  • Fred Taylor, retired music educator, former lieutenant, U.S. Army Air Corps Reserve
  • Linda Taylor, Fred's daughter, professor emerita of anthropology, University of Miami

Cornell College is a financial supporter of IPR.

This episode contains interviews previously produced on Nov. 9, 2023 and May 18, 2023.

Tags
River to River World War IIPost-secondary educationExercise & FitnessAging
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Katherine Perkins
Katherine Perkins is IPR's Program Director for News and Talk
