River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

What's next for Ann Selzer?

By Caitlin Troutman,
Danielle GehrSamantha McIntosh
Published November 27, 2024 at 7:00 AM CST
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Ann Selzer’s name has been synonymous with accurate and insightful polling. However, her company’s Iowa poll released days before the election was in her words, “a spectacular miss”.

On this River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks Ann Selzer about the criticism she has received for that poll and her plans for the future.

Then, a new study will observe cases of frostbite at several facilities to better understand the disease. Frostbite is considered an orphan disease, a rare injury that receives little to no research funding. University of Iowa's Dr. Lucy Wibbenmeyer and Hennepin County Medical Center research director Rachel Nygaard are leading the study and believe more research will decrease the number of cases that result in amputations.

Guests:

  • Ann Selzer, pollster, president of Selzer & Co
  • Dr. Lucy Wibbenmeyer, Clinical professor of surgery, University of Iowa Healthcare
  • Rachel Nygaard, research director, Hennepin County Medical Center
River to River public healthPoliticsPolitical polling
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
