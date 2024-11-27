What's next for Ann Selzer?

Ann Selzer’s name has been synonymous with accurate and insightful polling. However, her company’s Iowa poll released days before the election was in her words, “a spectacular miss”.

On this River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks Ann Selzer about the criticism she has received for that poll and her plans for the future.

Then, a new study will observe cases of frostbite at several facilities to better understand the disease. Frostbite is considered an orphan disease, a rare injury that receives little to no research funding. University of Iowa's Dr. Lucy Wibbenmeyer and Hennepin County Medical Center research director Rachel Nygaard are leading the study and believe more research will decrease the number of cases that result in amputations.

Guests:

