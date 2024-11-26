© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

What mass deportations and tariffs could mean for Iowa's economy

By Ben Kieffer,
Danielle Gehr
Published November 26, 2024 at 7:00 AM CST
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

The election has passed and voters have decided, resulting in a mostly unchanged Iowa Statehouse and a second Trump administration. On this River to River, we explore what economic policies are being proposed for the White House and the Statehouse — from mass deportations to removing the income tax — and what their impact could be.

Iowa State labor economist Peter Orazem and agriculture economist Chad Hart join the program to give their view. Ben Murrey of Common Sense Institute shares a recent study that showed an Iowa childcare pilot program's success and how its expansion could benefit the state's economy. Also, Iowa Farm Bureau economist Christopher Pudenz talks about the agriculture industry's economic downturn and its impact beyond the farm.

Guests:

  • Ben Murrey, Iowa director of policy and research and the author of the report, Common Sense Institute
  • Peter Orazem, professor of economics, Iowa State University
  • Chad Hart, professor of economics, crop markets specialist and extension specialist, Iowa State University
  • Christopher Pudenz, economics and research manager, Iowa Farm Bureau
Tags
River to River EconomyDonald TrumpIowa Legislature
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
