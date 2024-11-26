What mass deportations and tariffs could mean for Iowa's economy

The election has passed and voters have decided, resulting in a mostly unchanged Iowa Statehouse and a second Trump administration. On this River to River, we explore what economic policies are being proposed for the White House and the Statehouse — from mass deportations to removing the income tax — and what their impact could be.

Iowa State labor economist Peter Orazem and agriculture economist Chad Hart join the program to give their view. Ben Murrey of Common Sense Institute shares a recent study that showed an Iowa childcare pilot program's success and how its expansion could benefit the state's economy. Also, Iowa Farm Bureau economist Christopher Pudenz talks about the agriculture industry's economic downturn and its impact beyond the farm.

Guests:

