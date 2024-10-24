Iowa Congressional races see influx of outside spending
The status of men in society is at the center of recent national political conversations. Political scientists Sara Mitchell of the University of Iowa and Kelly Shaw of Iowa State University unpack why this is. They also discuss the races for Iowa’s 1st and 3rd congressional districts, the election ad wars and more.
Guests:
- Sara Mitchell, Professor and collegiate fellow, University of Iowa
- Kelly Shaw, teaching professor in political science, ISU