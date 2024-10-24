© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Iowa Congressional races see influx of outside spending

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin Troutman
Published October 24, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
The status of men in society is at the center of recent national political conversations. Political scientists Sara Mitchell of the University of Iowa and Kelly Shaw of Iowa State University unpack why this is. They also discuss the races for Iowa’s 1st and 3rd congressional districts, the election ad wars and more.

Guests:

  • Sara Mitchell, Professor and collegiate fellow, University of Iowa
  • Kelly Shaw, teaching professor in political science, ISU
River to River 2024 Election
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
