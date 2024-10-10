© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Baccam and Nunn debate as Iowa's congressional races get closer-knit

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntosh
Published October 10, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

The non-partisan Cook Political Report has moved two Iowa congressional races from "leaning Republican" to "toss-up."

On this Politics Day episode, political scientists Chris Larimer and Megan Goldberg discuss the tightening match ups for Iowa's 1st and 3rd congressional districts, as well as Vice President Kamala Harris' recent media blitz for her presidential campaign, and claims regarding former President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin published in journalist Bob Woodward's latest book.

They also weigh in on the one year anniversary of Hamas' attack on Israel and other conflicts that have since grown in the Middle East.

Guests:

  • Chris Larimer, professor of political science, University of Northern Iowa
  • Megan Goldberg, assistant professor of American politics, Cornell College
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
