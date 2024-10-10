Baccam and Nunn debate as Iowa's congressional races get closer-knit

On this Politics Day episode, political scientists Chris Larimer and Megan Goldberg discuss the tightening match ups for Iowa's 1st and 3rd congressional districts, as well as Vice President Kamala Harris' recent media blitz for her presidential campaign, and claims regarding former President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin published in journalist Bob Woodward's latest book.

They also weigh in on the one year anniversary of Hamas' attack on Israel and other conflicts that have since grown in the Middle East.

Guests:

