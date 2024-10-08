How Iowans can help with Hurricane Helene relief

Hurricane Helene is being reported as the worst storm to hit the U.S. mainland since Katrina in 2005.

Katie Myers is a climate reporter in western North Carolina. She shares details about Hurricane Helene aftermath and offers resources for Iowans who want to help with relief efforts. Jackie Schmillen of the Iowa National Guard also joins the program to discuss the work of the National Guard in North Carolina.

Before that conversation, a DNR expert discusses how Iowa communities can monitor “forever chemicals” in drinking water, and Scott Punteney of the Teamsters offers an update on the strike at the Cargill plant in Cedar Rapids.

Guests:

