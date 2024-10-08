© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

How Iowans can help with Hurricane Helene relief

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin Troutman
Published October 8, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Hurricane Helene is being reported as the worst storm to hit the U.S. mainland since Katrina in 2005.

Katie Myers is a climate reporter in western North Carolina. She shares details about Hurricane Helene aftermath and offers resources for Iowans who want to help with relief efforts. Jackie Schmillen of the Iowa National Guard also joins the program to discuss the work of the National Guard in North Carolina.

Before that conversation, a DNR expert discusses how Iowa communities can monitor “forever chemicals” in drinking water, and Scott Punteney of the Teamsters offers an update on the strike at the Cargill plant in Cedar Rapids.

Blue Ridge Public Radio: Ways to donate and help flood victims in Western North Carolina after Hurricane Helene

Guests:

  • Kathy Lee, senior environmental specialist, Iowa DNR
  • Scott Punteney, business agent with Teamsters Local 238
  • Katie Myers, climate reporter, Blue Ridge Public Radio
  • Jackie Schmillen, Director of Public Affairs, Iowa National Guard
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
