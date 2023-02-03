© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Understanding homelessness around Iowa

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin Troutman
Published February 3, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

How do people become homeless? When you’re homeless, what are the barriers to finding permanent shelter?

A new survey looks at the lived experiences of people in Polk County who live unsheltered — people who live on the streets or in places not intended for human habitation. It also sheds light on the barriers people face to obtain housing.

Guests:

  • Anthony Cruise, employee at Lighthouse Center
  • Elizabeth Talbert, assistant professor of sociology Drake University
  • Angie Arthur, executive director of Homeward Iowa
  • J'nae Peterman, director of housing services at Waypoint
Tags
River to River homelessDes MoinesSocial ScienceHousing
Stay Connected
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Related Content