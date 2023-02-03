Understanding homelessness around Iowa
How do people become homeless? When you’re homeless, what are the barriers to finding permanent shelter?
A new survey looks at the lived experiences of people in Polk County who live unsheltered — people who live on the streets or in places not intended for human habitation. It also sheds light on the barriers people face to obtain housing.
Guests:
- Anthony Cruise, employee at Lighthouse Center
- Elizabeth Talbert, assistant professor of sociology Drake University
- Angie Arthur, executive director of Homeward Iowa
- J'nae Peterman, director of housing services at Waypoint