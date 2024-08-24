University of Iowa head football coach suspended ahead of 2024 college football season

Iowa has endured catastrophic weather this year. Natalie Krebs, IPR health reporter, shares the long lasting health consequences caused by natural disasters. State Climatologist Justin Glisan is also here to deliver a weather update as we transition from the summer to fall season. Then, Rachel Cramer, IPR's Harvest Public Media reporter joins the program to discuss the hurdles still facing the Summit Carbon pipeline. Demand at Des Moines' food pantries are at an all time high. Des Moines Register reporter, Amanda Tugade spent the day at a food pantry amid record demand.

Later in the hour, deputy editor at Iowa Capital Dispatch reports on nursing homes that are years behind in payments, and millions of dollars in debt. Ahead of the 2024 college football season, University of Iowa head coach, Kirk Ferentz, is suspended for illegal recruiting. Columnist Mike Hlas delivers an update on Ferentz' suspension. Finally, Cece Mitchell grooves us into the weekend.

Guests:

