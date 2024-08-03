© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ongoing Tower Work Impacting KUNI 90.9 FM
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Harris campaign skyrockets five years after Iowa caucus drop out

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin TroutmanMadeleine Willis
Published August 3, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Five years after Harris' caucus campaign fizzled, what are the differences in her campaign today?

It's a Newsbuzz edition of River to River, Brianne Pfannenstiel of The Des Moines Register joins host Ben Kieffer to compare and contrast Harris' campaign for the Iowa caucuses versus her campaign for the presidency. Then, Gazette deputy bureau chief, Tom Barton talks about Iowa workforce issues. Investigative reporter for The Gazette, Jared Strong discusses the Iowa ethanol-producing facility that expelled hazardous pollutants for years.

Later in the hour, Des Moines Register healthcare reporter, Michaela Ramm, shares options for women now that Iowa’s new abortion ban law has gone into effect. Brad Small, senior meteorologist at the National Weather Service forecasts pleasant weather heading into Iowa State Fair week. Also, IPR's Tony Dehner grooves us into the weekend.

Guests:

  • Brianne Pfannenstiel, chief politics reporter, The Des Moines Register
  • Tom Barton, deputy bureau chief, The Gazette
  • Jared Strong, investigative reporter, The Gazette
  • Michaela Ramm, health care reporter, The Des Moines Register
  • Brad Small, senior meteorologist, National Weather Service
  • Tony Dehner, Studio One host, IPR
Tags
River to River Journalism & MediaNewsbuzzIowaPolitics
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Madeleine Willis
See stories by Madeleine Willis
Related Content