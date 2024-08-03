Harris campaign skyrockets five years after Iowa caucus drop out

It's a Newsbuzz edition of River to River, Brianne Pfannenstiel of The Des Moines Register joins host Ben Kieffer to compare and contrast Harris' campaign for the Iowa caucuses versus her campaign for the presidency. Then, Gazette deputy bureau chief, Tom Barton talks about Iowa workforce issues. Investigative reporter for The Gazette, Jared Strong discusses the Iowa ethanol-producing facility that expelled hazardous pollutants for years.

Later in the hour, Des Moines Register healthcare reporter, Michaela Ramm, shares options for women now that Iowa’s new abortion ban law has gone into effect. Brad Small, senior meteorologist at the National Weather Service forecasts pleasant weather heading into Iowa State Fair week. Also, IPR's Tony Dehner grooves us into the weekend.

